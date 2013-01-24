Home
    -{discount-value}

    Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options! See all benefits

      Store breast milk securely

      With leak proof lid

      • Includes convenient adaptors
      • 180ml/6oz
      • 10 pcs
      Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

      To track easily dates and contents.

      For an organized fridge and freezer.

      For expressing and feeding.

      Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

      For maximum flexibility.

      Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

      To track easily dates and contents

      For easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Retail pack dimensions
        158x194x80 mm

      • What is included

        180ml/6oz storage cups
        10 (re-usable)  pcs
        Lids
        10  pcs
        Adapter
        2x

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0+ months

