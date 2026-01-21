SCF533/11
The Philips Avent Hands-free Single Electric Breast Pump is made for effective* and comfortable expression. It mimics your baby's rhythm, and with power, gentleness and lightness, it's your ideal hands-free pump companion.
Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.
The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shield is designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breast using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shield is made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
The see-through collection cup provides an unobstructed view inside. It helps you correctly place your nipple for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.
Our collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cup sits comfortably in-bra with barely a sign it's there.
Our pump comes with a braided carrying cord and apparel clip for wearing the motor unit cross-body or attached to your waistband. With the freedom to wear it your way, you stay in your flow knowing control is right by your side. Use the tube coupler and cord adjuster to precisely fine-tune your fit.
Get the most from every session with 8 suction levels for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you pump, and with your ideal setting automatically memorized, your pump is always ready to go.
We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.
We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.
