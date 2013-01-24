Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits
Trusted by medical professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*
Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as they grow.
Your little one's comfort and safety are our priorities which is why this pacifier is made of durable, yet flexible, medical grade silicon.
Keeping your little one's pacifiers clean is easy: simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
