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  • Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand

    Soother clip

    SCF185/00

    Keeps the soother to hand

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors.

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    Soother clip

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    Keeps the soother to hand

    Soother with fashionable, colorful designs

    • 0m+

    Easy to attach

    The extra wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby’s clothes with 1 hand

    Gentle for clothes

    The clip doesn’t leave marks on your baby’s clothes

    Smart design

    Fits all soothers that have ring handles

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Germany
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soother Clip
      1

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6-18 months

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