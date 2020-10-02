Search terms

    A light, breathable pacifier

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and fashionable designs. See all benefits

      Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
      • 6-18m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Lets skin breathe

      Lets skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Fashionable colors and designs

      Fashionable colors and designs

      The ultra air collection is always on-trend. Its bright and colorful designs let you and your baby have fun trying out the latest styles.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
