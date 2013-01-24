Always close to your baby
The Philips Avent SCD831 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.7" LCD), whether it is day or night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution extra large 2.7" color screen.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby room while still knowing you are connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Indoor range up to 50 meters*, Outdoor range up to 300 meters*.
The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before re-charging is required.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby anytime with high quality, crystal clear sound.
Always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what noise level the baby unit picks up, e.g. you will want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in its babbling.
