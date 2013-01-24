The most reliable connection to your baby
Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.
The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
The temperature sensor with customized alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customized temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.
Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.
The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 18 hours before re-charging is required.
There's nothing like a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the nigh light, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
