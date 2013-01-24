The most reliable connection to your baby
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our new DECT SCD501/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance by providing the essentials of a baby monitor. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound and a comforting night light for you and your baby. See all benefits
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).
The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.
Indoor range up to 50 meters*, Outdoor range up to 300 meters*.
The parent unit runs perfectly on mains power. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use of the parent unit. You can insert two 1.5V R6 AA alkaline non-rechargeable batteries or two 1.2V R6 AA rechargeable batteries.
The small parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.
Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the nightlight.
