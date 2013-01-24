Home
    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 1 replaceable blade
      • Fits on all OneBlade handles
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Service

        Replacement head QP210, QP220
        Replace every 4 months*

      • OneBlade replacement blade

        Replacement blades per package
        1
        Fits product type
        • OneBlade (QP25xx)
        • OneBlade (QP26xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP65xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.