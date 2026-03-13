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Ironing
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PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron
Discontinued
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PSG7028/36
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EDC UKCA
Important Information Manual Philips PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron - English
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
There is water under my Philips Steam Generator’s base
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not heat up anymore
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