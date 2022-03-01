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  • Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

    PSG6064/86

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    3 Awards

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

    See all benefits

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    • Powerful steam
    • Guaranteed no burns*
    • 1.8L detachable watertank
    • Compact
    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

    Powerful steam for crease removal

    Powerful steam for crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

    Philips’ Solgel 4.0 technology uses Advanced Nano-Titanium layer which provides superior gliding performance on all garments, while ensuring a comfortable ironing experience with its light-weight soleplate.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Smart Calc Clean
      Calc clean reminder
      Sound & light indicator

    • Accessories

      Calc Clean container
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.2  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
      Weight of iron + base
      3.4  kg

    • General specifications

      Hose storage
      Compartment
      Power cord storage
      Velcro fix
      Safety carry Lock
      Yes
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Safe for all fabrics
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1800  ml
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5  stars
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65  m
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Easy to set up and store
      Compact design
      Ready to use
      Sound & light indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      5  stars

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      8 Bar
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 600  g
      Continuous steam
      130  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Green efficiency

      Recycled plastic used
      35-40  %
      Energy saving*
      Up to 30% energy savings*

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    • On all ironable garments
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