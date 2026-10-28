2 year warranty
New
PAW0020/01
Fresh meal for 12 months
Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime. The moisture control sachet is made with silica gel particles, odorless and non-corrosive to ensure your cat has fresh food always. The high moisutre absorption ensures freshness for long.
Freshness in every bite
Odorless and Non-Toxic
Made with Silica Gel
Pack of 12
Contains silica gel particles that are odorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive, boasting a high moisture absorption rate to guarantee freshness in every mouthful.
To keep your cat's food fresh, it's essential to replace the filters regularly. We suggest changing them every 30 days to maintain optimal freshness.
To maintain its effect, only open the airtight outer packaging when needed for use. Secure the inner leak proof sachet in the slot located on the top of the feeder.
Reviews