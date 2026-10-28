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2 year warranty

All series

  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • Pet Series Smart Feeder with Camera PAW5320/02 Dark Grey Feature image (PPL) paw_proof_ 16X9 PAW0020
  • PS_2024_PAW5320_02_FIM5_16x9 feature image, Smart Feeder with Camera PAW0020
  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • desiccant bag, dry bag, silica, pet series, PAW, Automatic Feeder, Automatic Feeder with Camera
  • Pet Series Smart Feeder with Camera PAW5320/02 Dark Grey Feature image (PPL) paw_proof_ 16X9 PAW0020
  • PS_2024_PAW5320_02_FIM5_16x9 feature image, Smart Feeder with Camera PAW0020

New

Pet SeriesFeeder Desiccant Bags

PAW0020/01

Fresh meal for 12 months

Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime. The moisture control sachet is made with silica gel particles, odorless and non-corrosive to ensure your cat has fresh food always. The high moisutre absorption ensures freshness for long.

See all benefits

Compatible products

Pet Feeders

Pet Feeders
Smart Feeder 3000 Series

PAW3300/02

Pamper them. Always

Fresh meal for 12 months

  • Freshness in every bite

  • Odorless and Non-Toxic

  • Made with Silica Gel

  • Pack of 12

Made with Silica Gel

Made with Silica Gel

Contains silica gel particles that are odorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive, boasting a high moisture absorption rate to guarantee freshness in every mouthful.

Optimal Freshness

Optimal Freshness

To keep your cat's food fresh, it's essential to replace the filters regularly. We suggest changing them every 30 days to maintain optimal freshness.

Easy to use

Easy to use

To maintain its effect, only open the airtight outer packaging when needed for use. Secure the inner leak proof sachet in the slot located on the top of the feeder.

Technical Specifications

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