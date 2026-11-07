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Pet Series Feeder Desiccant Bags
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Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime. The moisture control sachet is made with silica gel particles, odorless and non-corrosive to ensure your cat has fresh food always. The high moisutre absorption ensures freshness for long.