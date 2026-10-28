2 year warranty
New
PAW3300/02
Pamper them, Always
The Smart Feeder 3000 Series delivers fresh food in every bite, designed with anti-clogging technology so your pet never misses a meal. Plan your pet's meals with our user-friendly app.
Plan up to 20 meals easy via our app: Plan and schedule exact portions ahead of time
Guided portions for a healthy routine: Cats naturally prefer eating small, frequent portions
Never miss a meal: with our anti-clogging technology for 2-12mm dry food and 4.5L food container
Battery back-up: When power drops, it will take care of your pet's next feeding schedule
Maintain optimal hygiene levels: with easy to clean parts and stainless-steel dishwasher-safe bowl.
Schedule exact portions in‑app so your cat eats on time while you sleep in or head out.
Cats naturally prefer eating small, frequent meals. Deliver precise, scheduled portions throughout the day. Everyday.
Start your day calmly with automated feeding. No more early-morning begging or wake-up calls.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
New
Reviews