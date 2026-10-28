ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food
  • Pet Care, Pet Series, Smart Feeder, Cat, Dog, PAW, PAW3300, Feeder, Pet food

New

Pet FeedersSmart Feeder 3000 Series

PAW3300/02

Pamper them, Always

The Smart Feeder 3000 Series delivers fresh food in every bite, designed with anti-clogging technology so your pet never misses a meal. Plan your pet's meals with our user-friendly app.

See all benefits

Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime.

Pamper them, Always

  • Plan up to 20 meals easy via our app: Plan and schedule exact portions ahead of time

  • Guided portions for a healthy routine: Cats naturally prefer eating small, frequent portions

  • Never miss a meal: with our anti-clogging technology for 2-12mm dry food and 4.5L food container

  • Battery back-up: When power drops, it will take care of your pet's next feeding schedule

  • Maintain optimal hygiene levels: with easy to clean parts and stainless-steel dishwasher-safe bowl.

Plan up to 20 meals easy via our app

Plan up to 20 meals easy via our app

Schedule exact portions in‑app so your cat eats on time while you sleep in or head out.

Guided portions for a healthy routine

Guided portions for a healthy routine

Cats naturally prefer eating small, frequent meals. Deliver precise, scheduled portions throughout the day. Everyday.

Peaceful Mornings for Everyone

Peaceful Mornings for Everyone

Start your day calmly with automated feeding. No more early-morning begging or wake-up calls.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.