Advanced styling & precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 11 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.
The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the seven reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 1 body comb.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.
Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
