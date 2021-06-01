Search terms

EN
AR
  • Exceptional care personalized to you Exceptional care personalized to you Exceptional care personalized to you
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/21

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Exceptional care personalized to you

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    Similar products

    See all 9900 Prestige

    Exceptional care personalized to you

    with SenseIQ

    • Our most advanced toothbrush
    • SenseIQ senses, adapts, cares
    • All-in-One brush head
    • AI-powered Sonicare app
    SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

    SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

    As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

    All-in-One brush head for complete care

    All-in-One brush head for complete care

    Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

    Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

    Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

    The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalized recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up-to-date in the app, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side.

    Senses your brushing style

    Senses your brushing style

    While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.

    Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

    Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

    Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That’s why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailormade guidance and personalized recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.

    Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

    Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

    Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.

    Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

    Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

    Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

    Real-time feedback on your brushing

    Real-time feedback on your brushing

    You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.

    Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

    Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

    The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port, and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

    Sleek and compact design

    Sleek and compact design

    The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than DiamondClean and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.

    Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

    When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Power supply
      110-220V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      2+ weeks****
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Champagne

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android OS 8.0 or above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicator
      Handle
      • Sleek and compact design
      • Seamless touch control
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Travel case
      • Elegant, compact charging case
      • Vegan-friendly leather
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Reminder icon lights up
      • to always ensure best results

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Sonicare 9900 Prestige
      Brush heads
      • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
      • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
      Prestige USB charging case
      1
      Charger base
      1
      USB cable
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 20x more plaque*
      Health benefits
      Up to 15x healthier gums**
      Whitening benefits
      Up to 100% less stains***
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up in purple
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      Scrubbing feedback
      • Ring lights up in amber
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      • Option to turn on/off in app

    • SenseIQ technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      Position sensor
      • Tracks brushing coverage
      • for each brushing session
      Scrubbing sensor
      Guides to reduce scrubbing
      3D mouth map
      Highlights missing areas
      Adaptive intensity
      • Adjusts intensity level
      • when too much pressure applied
      Artificial Intelligence
      Detects and syncs brushing

    • Sonicare App with A.I.

      Real time guidance
      • Personalized recommendations
      • Day/month/year progress report
      Customizable modes
      • Clean
      • White+
      • Gum health
      • Deep Clean
      • Sensitive

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
    • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.