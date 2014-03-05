Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

 
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

Black Edition

Whiter, healthier teeth from our most
sophisticated Philips Sonicare ever.

 

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
See other colors:
white-brush
pink-brush

Accessories for this product

See all accessories

    Specifications

    • Specifications

      Modes
      Modes
      Clean
      • For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      • Removes surface stains
      Sensitive
      • Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      Gum Care
      • Gently massages gums
      Polish
      • Brighten and polish your teeth
      Items included
      Items included
      Handles
      • 1 DiamondClean
      Brush heads
      • 2 DiamondClean standard
      Glass charger
      • 1
      Travel case
      • USB travel charger
      Design and finishing
      Design and finishing
      Color
      • Black
      Cleaning performance
      Cleaning performance
      Speed
      • Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Performance
      • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Health benefits
      • Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Whitening benefits
      • Whitens teeth 2X better
      Timer
      • Smartimer and Quadpacer
      Ease of use
      Ease of use
      Brush head system
      • Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      • Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery indicator
      • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Display
      • Illuminated display
      Technical specifications
      Technical specifications
      Battery
      • Rechargeable
      Battery type
      • Lithium ION
      Operating time (full to empty)
      • Up to 3 weeks**
      Power
      Power
      Voltage
      • 110-220 V
      Service
      Service
      Warranty
      • 2-year limited warranty

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Noise (1)
    Functionality (1)
    Device (3)
    Apps (1)
    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
    Vibration (1)
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions

    We love to help you in person

    Register your product

    Find service center

    In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
    Search

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.