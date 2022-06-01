HX3801/11
Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*
Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Adjustable intensity and 360° rotation adapts to your needs to clean away plaque and food debris in hard-to-reach areas.
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Designed to remove plaque and food debris even from hard-to-reach areas. Leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.
Compact, ergonomic design offers a convenient solution for everyday flossing. Cordless handle allows for easy portability and flossing anywhere.
Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.
Choose the clean that suits your smile. Adjustable intensity settings adapt for comfort and cleaning power.
Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.
Convenient charging with a USB-C cable uses the same connection as most mobile phone or tablet. Get up to 14 days of cleaning from a single charge.
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Health benefits
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