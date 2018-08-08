ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7761/01

3.8

| (28) Reviews

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

See all benefits

Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 750 W

  • Compact 3 in 1 setup

  • 2.1 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 28 functions

750 W motor for powerful processing

750 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

28

Reviews

08/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Working perfectly fine

I have been using this food processor for 5 years now. It's working absolutely fine. No problem at all.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

14/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Multi purpose product

I use this product for preparing vegetables for cooking and preparing smoothies from different vegetables and fruits. I love the easiness of using this product. Multiple blades and can use as a chopper at times. My kitchen survival product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

11/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great food processor!

I am loving it! It is easy to use, great design, sturdy and works really well...as expected. The only 2 issues I have is that there are other discs which don't come in the box but is mentioned in some sites as if they are included. Also, the manual is very disappointing. Come on Philips! You can do better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.