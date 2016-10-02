2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7631/90
Maximum variety, minimum effort
Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family.
600 W
2 speeds + pulse
+21 functions
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
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