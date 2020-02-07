ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast

Discontinued

Series 5000Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

HR3573/91

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

2-year worldwide warranty

2-year worldwide warranty

You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.