2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2095/91
Discontinued
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
What is the function of my Philips blender spatula?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How to attach the jar to my Philips blender
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
The spatula of my Philips blender is damaged
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips blender splashes water with quick clean/pulse
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips blender gets hot
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working