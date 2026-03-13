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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1925/21
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Juicer
All (8)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
The locking arm of my Philips juicer is hard to open and / or close
My Philips juicer does not work
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
My Philips juicer stopped during use
My Philips Juicer slows down during use
My Philips Juicer is not working
Contacting Philips
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