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  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1605/01

4

| (1) Review

Healthy homemade food made easy

The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W, metal bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper

  • 1 speed

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Single switch

Single switch

Single switch for easy use.

Slim-grip to fit any hand

Slim-grip to fit any hand

The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

20/12/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Philips HR1605

Philips HR1605 very good and low noise chopper is also nice

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1605/01 Hand blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1605/01 Hand blender

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