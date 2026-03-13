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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection SaladMaker
Discontinued
Support
HR1388/81
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EU Declaration of Conformity
User Manual Philips Viva Collection SaladMaker - English
All (3)
My Philips salad maker mashes the food
How do I attach/detach the discs of my Philips salad maker?
How can I best cut onions with my Philips salad maker?
My Philips salad maker is clogged
My Philips salad maker does not work
My Philips salad maker produces smoke
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