EssentialCare

Straightener

HP8321/03
  Glossy and sleek with shine
    -{discount-value}

    EssentialCare Straightener

    HP8321/03
    Glossy and sleek with shine

    Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

    EssentialCare Straightener

    Glossy and sleek with shine

    Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

      Glossy and sleek with shine

      with 100mm long plates

      • Ceramic Tourmaline plates
      • Longer plates (100mm)
      • 210C professional temperature
      Long plates for fast and easy straightening

      Long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      Shiny and frizz-free hair

      Shiny and frizz-free hair

      Ceramic Tourmaline plates emit negative ions which creates shiny, static and frizz-free hair.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black and silvertint
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Long plates
        28X100mm
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Temperature
        210  °C
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Handle lock
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Tourmaline
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic Tourmaline coating
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

