Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Satinelle Essential

Compact epilator

HP6422/01
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

    HP6422/01
    Find support for this product

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all epilators

      Epilation made easy

      • for legs
      • 2 accessories
      • Corded epilator
      • Ergonomic handle
      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Efficiency cap for more efficient hair removal

      For maximum skin contact at all times, whilst relaxing your skin before epilating. This combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant and effective hair removal.

      Travel pouch

      Travel pouch for storage and transport.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Efficiency cap+massage element
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

      • Power

        Voltage
        13  V

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.