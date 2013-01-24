Home
Precision trimmer

HP6390/10
  • PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair
    -{discount-value}

    Precision trimmer

    HP6390/10
      PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair

      Remove facial hair. Anytime. Anywhere

      • Face
      Easy and safe facial hair removal.

      Easy and safe facial hair removal with the regular trimming head for soft and silky skin. The Philips Precision Trimmer is a trimmer rather than a blade. This means it can be used for gentle, pain free removal for all types of unwanted facial hair. With the Philips Precision Trimmer no lip, brow or chin hair will stand in the way between you and and a perfectly smooth face.

      Perfectly shaped eyebrows with the precision attachment.

      Precise eyebrow shaping. Allows you to control how much of the trimmer to use on your face. So, you don't need to worry about removing more than a single hair.

      Shape definition with 2 trimming length options (2mm & 4mm).

      2 length trimming comb lets you precisely shape eyebrows to 2mm and 4mm. Simply attach the precision head onto the trimming head and start using to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

      Additional portable tweezers for absolute precision.

      Additional portable tweezers let you get rid of unwanted facial hair with absolute precision.

      Comes with a delicate cleaning brush for optimal hygiene.

      Cleaning is remarkably easy! Comes with a delicate cleaning brush for optimal hygiene. Keep the device dry to protect for longer use.

      Takes AAA batteries for use anytime, anywhere.

      It works on AAA batery. Thus, you can use it anytime, anywhere!

      Lightweight and compact for complete control.

      The Philips PrecisionPerfect Trimmer is compact, lightweight and easy to use, providing you with complete shaping and hair removal control wherever you are. Fit it in your bag or purse and comes in a fashionable colour with an attractive chrome ring and button design. It's great for on the go touch ups and even comes with a cap to protect the delicate trimming head. To start using, simply slide the on/off switch, place the trimming head onto the hair you want to remove and glide it against the direction of your hair growth.For best results, keep skin taut while trimming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Hot Pink
        Finishing
        Metallic
        Handle
        Compact

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Cleaning brush
        Battery
        Cordless Operation
        Portability
        Portable & Compact to carry-on

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        Safe Hair Removal
        Integrated trimmer head
        Shape Definition
        • Precision attachment
        • 2mm & 4mm trimming comb
        • Tweezers for eyebrows

