ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Avance CollectionAirfryer

HD9641/94

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

Philips unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it’s even easier. Your favorite fried food in one click!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

TurboStar technology, perfectly cooked fried food

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Quick Clean

  • Non-stick surface

  • Black, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. compared to Airfryer without TurboStar