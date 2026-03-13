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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9334/12
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle
This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!
All (5)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I clean my Philips kettle filter in the dishwasher?
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
How to clean the outside of my Philips kettle
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
Contacting Philips
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