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All series

  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9334/12

4.8

| (18) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Stylish design, made to last

This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!

See all benefits

See-through design helps you boil what you need

Stylish design, made to last

  • 1.5 L

  • 2200 W

  • Plastic

360° intuitive water level indicator

360° intuitive water level indicator

Easy to read water level indicator from every angle due to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the water and cups amount as well.

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

18

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2
1

16/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product easy to us.

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the design of this kettle. A great feature is the see through of the water tank and fill lines and ridges so you can easily see water levels so you know how much to boil. Good functional kettle, needs a few adjustments. I think it needs a light or something, so you know when it is on, my first use I had to keep checking I couldn't tell if I had switched it on. I would highly recommend this kettle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

16/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product easy to us.

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the design of this kettle. A great feature is the see through of the water tank and fill lines and ridges so you can easily see water levels so you know how much to boil. Good functional kettle, needs a few adjustments. I think it needs a light or something, so you know when it is on, my first use I had to keep checking I couldn't tell if I had switched it on. I would highly recommend this kettle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

10/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An essential for your kitchen

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fantastic kettle! Limescale filter works a treat. Tea tastes much better from having this added bonus. The clear kettle body makes filling to the required amount so easy! Great quick boiling time, boils water in no time. Looks attractive in the kitchen too. Don’t hesitate to buy this kettle! You won’t be disappointed!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle

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