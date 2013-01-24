Home
Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2650
  Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced
    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns. See all benefits

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

      • Full metal
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Bun warmer

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        3
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • On/off switch

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        334 x 200 x 221  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300 x 172 x 201  mm
        Slot size (LxWxH)
        138 x 33 x 122  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.962  kg
        Weight of product
        1.552  kg

