Search terms

EN
AR

PerfectCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC7842/46
Overall Rating / 5
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC7842/46
    Overall Rating / 5

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Our most compact steam generator

      • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 400g steam boost
      • 1.5 L water tank capacity
      • Carry lock
      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3  stars
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        max 6.5 bar pump
        Power
        2400  W
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Steam boost
        Up to 400  g
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Ready to use
        2  minute(s)
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        30  %
        Recycled plastic used
        30  %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23 x 27.5 x 39.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        19.3x22.3x37.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.95  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
          • Compared to Philips steam iron Azur
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.