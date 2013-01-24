Fastest Philips steam iron*
Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fastest Philips steam iron*
Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits
Fastest Philips steam iron*
Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fastest Philips steam iron*
Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.
2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.
T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.
The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications
Accessories
Comfortable ironing