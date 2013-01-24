Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4902/26
    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

      Perfect results, every time

      With our best scratch resistant soleplate

      • 50g/min continuous steam
      • 220g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      2800W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        50  g/min
        Power
        2800  W
        Pressure
        50g/min
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        220  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        240  V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.908  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.669  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

