Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4516/46
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter
    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4516/46
    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate . See all benefits

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 190g

      Steam boost up to 190g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Steam boost
        190  g

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34,1*30*36  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16*32*14  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1,75  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1,52  kg

            • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

