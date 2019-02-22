2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
Ironing brand
Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Busybee58
22/02/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent ironing results
Good design, not too heavy, glides easily over clothes, good steam control
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron
Avizox
21/11/2018
United Kingdom
Good reliable iron
Rasy to use. Warm up very fast but I don’t have to worry about burning my clothes.thanks to this iron my ironing time reduced dramatically.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron
Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron