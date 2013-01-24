Home
Steam&Go

Handheld garment steamer

GC362/86
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
    Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

    Easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate. Use vertically or horizontally on difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh clothing - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight & compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go! See all benefits

      Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

      Use vertically or horizontally for better results

      • 1300W, up to 24g/min
      • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
      • 70ml Detachable water tank
      • Heat resistant storage bag
      Vertical & horizontal steaming for more convenience

      Vertical & horizontal steaming for more convenience

      Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult to iron areas like cuffs and collars. In either position powerful continuous steam provides great results.

      SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

      SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

      Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.

      Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

      Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

      An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

      Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

      Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

      The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

      No ironing board needed

      No ironing board needed

      Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle-free.

      Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

      Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

      The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.

      2.5m cord for longer reach

      2.5m cord for longer reach

      for longer reach

      Heat-resistant bag for easy storage

      Heat-resistant bag for easy storage

      Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during traveling

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 24  g/min
        Power
        1300  W
        Ready to use
        <1  min
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        70  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes

      • Storage

        Storage solution
        Storage bag

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        38 x 12.8 x 15  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

            • Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
            • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

