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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC310/35

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.