Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Steam iron

GC1430/26
Find support for this product
  • Easy and Effective Easy and Effective Easy and Effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1430/26
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Easy and Effective

      3 ways to make your ironing easier

      • 1700 W
      • Anti-calc
      • Non-stick soleplate
      Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

      Steam boost up to 70g

      Steam boost up to 70g

      The iron's 70 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Easy gliding on all ironable garments

      Easy gliding on all ironable garments

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.

      Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

      Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Easy to use

        Ultra light and comfortable
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        220  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        20  g/min
        Power
        1700  W
        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        70  g
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.