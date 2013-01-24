Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active
Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active
Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
The kit contains 1 x EPA10 motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.
The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the EPA motor filter. The filter can be washed, and should be replaced once a year.
The kit contains 2 x exhaust foam filters. The filters catch even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filters should be replaced once a year.
Contains
Suitable for