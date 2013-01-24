Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. See all benefits
Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. See all benefits
1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.
Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.
SteamCleaner Active works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.
SteamCleaner Active is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.
Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. Multiple steam holes spread the steam evenly.
2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.
When you pause during steam cleaning the SteamCleaner Active stops steaming automatically in upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.
Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.
Convenient in use and efficient in storage.
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Steam Management
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance