USB Travel charger
All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
USB Travel charger
All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits
USB Travel charger
All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
USB Travel charger
All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Power