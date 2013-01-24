Home
USB-C to USB-C

DLC5204C/00
    Works with your existing USB-Cl or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

      1.2 meter / 4 ft long

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

      A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

      Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

      USB type C connector for high speed charging

      USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

      Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

      Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • Mobile phones
        • PCs & laptops
        iPhone, iPad, iPod
        Made For: iPhone, iPad, iPod

      • Cable specs

        Length
        4 ft
        Length
        1.2  m
        Max charging rate
        15  W
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.083  kg
        Nett weight
        0.066  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Gross weight
        0.183  lb
        Nett weight
        0.146  lb
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10385 6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        6.138  kg
        Nett weight
        2.376  kg
        Tare weight
        3.762  kg
        Gross weight
        13.532  lb
        Nett weight
        5.238  lb
        Tare weight
        8.294  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10385 3

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        8.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.898  kg
        Nett weight
        0.396  kg
        Tare weight
        0.502  kg
        Gross weight
        1.980  lb
        Nett weight
        0.873  lb
        Tare weight
        1.107  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10385 0

