Beardtrimmer series 5000

Stubble trimmer

BT5205/23
    This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results See all benefits

      Effortless even trim

      Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

      • 0.2mm precision settings
      • Full metal blades
      • 70 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Integrated hair lift comb

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        17 integrated length settings

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        Chrome finish

      • Design

        Handle
        Soft touch handle

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Service

        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        70 minutes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery light

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Integrated hair lift comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

