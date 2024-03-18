Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 3000

Beard trimmer

BT3232/15
    Fast and precise trim for easy styling

    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      Self-sharpening titanium blades

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Titanium-coated Blades
      • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Lift & Trim system
      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

      Longer lasting battery

      Longer lasting battery

      This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 20 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

      Cordless use for up to 90 mins

      Cordless use for up to 90 mins

      Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Simple maintenance

      Simple maintenance

      Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

      Store and go

      Store and go

      The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        DuraPower technology
        4x longer battery life
        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Run time
        90 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W
        Input Voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Titanium blades
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery empty indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        Operation
        Cordless use

