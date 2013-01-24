Home
BHB872/00
    Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating. See all benefits

      • 13mm - 25mm conical barrel
      • Ionic Care
      • Titanium enriched barrel
      • Curl Ready Indicator
      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Titanium enriched barrel for perfect results

      Titanium enriched barrel for perfect results

      Titanium, used professionally, is valued for its robustness and quick heat transfer resulting in better styling performance. The barrel is enriched with titanium for perfect results.

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overheating. You can always style without using it if you prefer other styling times.

      Up to 210°C for perfect results

      Up to 210°C for perfect results

      High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

      Longer barrel for long or thick hair

      Longer barrel for long or thick hair

      This curler has long barrel of 160mm, ideal for curling long or thick hair.

      Safety stand for ease of use

      Safety stand for ease of use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      9 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 9 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel size
        13-25mm
        Barrel coating
        Titanium Ceramic
        Temperature range
        130 °C - 210 °C
        Number of heat settings
        9
        Type of temperature control
        LCD
        Heat-up time
        45 sec
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

