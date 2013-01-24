SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of optimized heat performance and minimized friction level to respect the health of your hair from roots to tips. There are no sudden temperature changes which ensures the optimum heat is delivered constantly and evenly along the barrel when you style. The barrel is coated with smooth ceramic to reduce the traction on hair strands. Create perfect curls with heathier ends full of new life.