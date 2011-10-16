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    LED Display

    BDL5585XL/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Hold your audience spellbound

    Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall.

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    LED Display

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    Hold your audience spellbound

    with this high performance LCD display

    • 140 cm (55")
    • direct LED
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    DVI Daisy Chain

    DVI Daisy Chain

    Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

    Direct LED Backlight

    Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

    Many Functions. One Wire

    Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

    Network Controllability: RJ45

    Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

    Display Port for faster graphics support

    Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    High brightness for clearer images

    Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      700  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      • RJ45
      AV input
      Component (BNC) x1
      Other connections
      • Display Port
      • DVI Out
      • USB
      • HDMI

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 10
      Keyboard control
      Hidden
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      150W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      5.5 mm total between panels
      Set Width
      1215  mm
      Set Height
      686  mm
      Set Depth
      126  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      47.8  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      27.0  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 200 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.0  inch

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 60492 9
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

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