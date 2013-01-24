Home
LCD monitor

BDL5545ET/00
  Find a new level of audience interaction
    LCD monitor

    BDL5545ET/00
    Find a new level of audience interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before with the touch screen LCD display. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Find a new level of audience interaction

      with the multi touch display

      • 140 cm (55")
      • Multi-touch
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        MAC 640 x 480
        60  Hz
        MAC 832 x 624
        60  Hz
        MAC 1152 x 870
        60  Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • DVI-D x1
        • RJ45
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • USB B-Type
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Display Port
        • AC-out

      • Convenience

        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Signal Loop Through
        RS232
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        0 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        217W (Typ)
        Standby power consumption
        <1W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 7W (RMS)
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 7W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        41 mm/1.6"
        Set Width
        1299  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        51.1  inch
        Set Height
        769.8  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        30.3  inch
        Set Depth
        143.7  mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.7  inch
        Product weight
        54  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        108.5  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm/400 x 400 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 60489 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Technical specifications

        Touchpoints
        • 2 Touchpoints  s
        • 4mm Safety Glass  s
        • Optical IR Touch Technology  s

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

