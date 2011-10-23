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    LCD monitor

    BDL5545ET/00

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    Find a new level of audience interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before with the touch screen LCD display. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

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    LCD monitor

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    Find a new level of audience interaction

    with the multi touch display

    • 140 cm (55")
    • Multi-touch
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

    The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

    Display Port for faster graphics support

    Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Many Functions. One Wire

    Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • DVI-D x1
      • RJ45
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      • USB B-Type
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • Display Port
      • AC-out

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      RS232
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 7W (RMS)
      Output power (RMS)
      2 x 7W

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      217W (Typ)
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      MAC 640 x 480
      60  Hz
      MAC 832 x 624
      60  Hz
      MAC 1152 x 870
      60  Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      41 mm/1.6"
      Set Width
      1299  mm
      Product weight
      54  kg
      Set Height
      769.8  mm
      Set Depth
      143.7  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      51.1  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      30.3  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 200 mm/400 x 400 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.7  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      108.5  lb

    • Technical specifications

      Touchpoints
      • 2 Touchpoints  s
      • 4mm Safety Glass  s
      • Optical IR Touch Technology  s

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      0 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 60489 9
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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