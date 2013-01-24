Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Portable Radio

AE1500/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    AE1500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Portable Radio

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Portable Radio

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      Fully pocketable size

      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Built-in speaker
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery operated
      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Output power
        100 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        20  mm
        Main unit height
        120  mm
        Main unit width
        56  mm
        Product weight
        0.063  kg

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        2
        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.